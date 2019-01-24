Joe Campisi, Jr.

Thu, 01/24/2019 - 8:17am

August 22, 1944 - January 18, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Services will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 9928 US-167, Abbeville, LA 70510.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lovenia; and brothers, Al, Sam and Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois; and their sons, Tony and Kevin; and daughter-in-law, Katie.
We can’t wait to see him again in the world that God promises at Revelation 21:4.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019