Joe Campisi, Jr.

August 22, 1944 - January 18, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Services will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 9928 US-167, Abbeville, LA 70510.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lovenia; and brothers, Al, Sam and Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois; and their sons, Tony and Kevin; and daughter-in-law, Katie.

We can’t wait to see him again in the world that God promises at Revelation 21:4.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.