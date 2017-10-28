December 19, 1927 ~ October 25, 2017

ABBEVILLE— A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor the life of Joe Fuqua Allen, 89, who died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Olite Guidry Allen; two daughters, Clara Deason of Dallas, TX, and Susan Allen of California; son, Stephen Fuqua Allen and his wife Janice of Denham Springs; one grandchild; one step-grandchild; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Allen and the former Hattie Rouse; and eleven siblings.

