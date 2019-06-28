November 28, 1932 ~ June 27, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at a 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of John Beverly “Buster” Broussard, 86, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Eric Lachaussee, Michael Amy, Hendrix Baker, Rodolfo Perez Alvarez, Zachary McNeil, and Todd Bengtson.

He was born and raised in Pecan Island, Louisiana, but was a long-time resident of Abbeville. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Air Force and was an active member in the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, María Cristina Gastelum Broussard; his three daughters, Dawn Amy and husband, Marc; Abra Lachaussee and husband, Owen; and Tara Broussard; step-daughter, Brenda Guadalupe Alvarez Gastelum and husband, Ramon; and two step-sons, Carlos Noé Alvarez Gastelum and wife, Yadira, and Miguel Angel Alvarez Gastelum and wife, Guadalupe; and two sisters, Sr. Joan Broussard and Gail Broussard.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Megan Lachaussee Miller, Eric Lachaussee, Claire Amy Schultz, Jeanne Amy, Michael Amy, and Hendrix Baker, and step-grandchildren Brenda Cristina Acosta Alvarez, Fabiola Acosta Alvarez, Rodolfo Perez Alvarez, Larry Josavel Alvarez Perez, María Alicia Alvarez Perez, Luz Cristina Alvarez Olgvin, Carlos Noé Alvarez Olgvin, and Valentina Alvarez Olgvin; four great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valin Broussard and Stella Broussard; brothers Robert Broussard and Barney Broussard; sister, Rowena Broussard Sagrera; and Jewel Dean Mathis Broussard, the mother of his children.

His family expresses a heartfelt appreciation to his caregivers, Endia Campbell, and the whole staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Johnathan Bourque and Robin Broussard for the loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503 or The Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445-0476.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary prayed at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:30 am until 12:45 pm when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

