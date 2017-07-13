John Cedric Faulk

Thu, 07/13/2017 - 4:21pm Shaun Hearen

October 7, 1957 ~ July 12, 2017

KAPLAN — John Cedric Faulk, 59, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife, Christa L. Faulk of Kaplan; two sons, Clinton John Faulk of Lafayette and Matthew Faulk of Lafayette; two daughters, Katie F. and her husband Chris Ortega of Lafayette and Lori Faulk of Lafayette. He is also survived by his mother, Neva Bell Faulk of Kaplan; three sisters, Susan F. Kaplan of Lafayette, Donna F. and her husband Jim Watkins of Dallas, and Chris Faulk of Nashville, TN. He also leaves behind five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dunis Faulk.

