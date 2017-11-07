ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. John Dalton Sellers, 91, will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 10:00AM until the time of the services.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Sellers died at 2:07AM on Monday, November 6, 2017 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Freeport Sulphur Co. after over 30 years of service. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary L’Berta Luquette Sellers of Abbeville; a brother, Paul E. Sellers of Lafayette; numerous nieces, nephews,and a special friend of the family, Jackie Theall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leoscar and Burnadet Luquette Sellers; and a sister, Rena S. Hebert.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of his family.

