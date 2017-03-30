John Fernand Montagne

February 26, 1930 ~ February 16, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 1, at 11 am at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, Abbeville, Louisiana, for the repose of the soul of John F. Montagne, age 86, who passed away February 16th at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville.

Visitation will be observed and rosary will be prayed at St. Mary Magdalen Church from 10 am until the time of the service.

Bishop Glen Provost will be the celebrant and Father William Blanda and possibly others will concelebrate.

John was born February 26, 1930, in Abbeville. He graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy, Lebanon, Tennessee, attended Louisiana State University and served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. For many years, John was an antiques dealer and manager of the John Nugier Estate.

John faithfully served as organist at St. Mary Magdalen Church for many years, and after relinquishing that duty he remained a devoted member of the choir until declining health led to his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand John Montagne and Odette St. Martin Montagne, sisters, Jeannette Montagne Motty and Marian Elise Montagne McDade, brothers-in-law Francis “Chanky” Motty and Joseph William McDade, DDS as well as nephews Frank Francis Motty and Michael Joseph McDade.

John is survived by his nieces Susan Claire Motty, Nanette Marie Motty Mouton, Sue Guidry Motty, Dorothy McDade Juneau, Lydia Marie McDade, Anne Marie McDade and nephews Andre’ Pierre Motty and Stephen Michael Motty. In addition, great nieces Dodi Ann Fontenot, Natalie Elizabeth Holeman, Andrea Motty Humble and Jillian Motty Primeaux and great nephews Mack Shane Motty, Chad Rene’ Motty, Jarrod Michael Motty, Matthew Francis Motty and several great great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Eastridge Nursing Home and caregivers Shaketha “Mukkie” Moore, Dorothy Viltz and April Mitchell and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Dr Corbett LeBouef and Robin Broussard for their compassionate care of John during his extended illness.,

*Note: Memorials for John Fernand Montagne should be to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St, Suite 200, Lafayette, La 70503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.