John Flemon Gaspard “Pim”

April 7, 1938 ~ October 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of John Flemon Gaspard, 79, who died Monday, October 2, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Eric Gaspard, Cedric Gaspard, Dylan Gaspard, Kevin LeMaire, Greg Menard and Brent Frith. Honorary pallbearers include Drew and Cullen Gaspard, Minos Gaspard, Jr., and Everette Broussard.

John is survived by his wife, Lola Bertrand Gaspard; sons, Eric Gaspard and Cedric Gaspard and his wife Cartnee; four grandchildren, Dylan Gaspard, Drew Gaspard, Cullen Gaspard and Carlee Gaspard; brother, Lurcy Gaspard; and sister, Millie Frith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustive Gaspard and the former Azita Lege; brothers, George, Percy, Minos, Sr., Herbert and Revis Gaspard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.