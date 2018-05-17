December 28, 1952 ~ May 15, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of John Keith Broussard, 65, who died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Paul Broussard officiating the services.

He is survived by his parents, John Huey and Lula Mae Bergeron Broussard; four brothers, Johnie Broussard and his wife Wanda of Nunez, Timothy Broussard and his wife Gwen of Abbeville, Peter Broussard of Meaux, and Father Paul Broussard of Roberts Cove; five sisters, Bridget Broussard of Abbeville, Anne Broussard of Abbeville, Genny Broussard of Lafayette, Mary Menard and her husband Scott of Abbeville, and Therese Winch and her husband Luther of Montgomery, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 8:30 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM.

