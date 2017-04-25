January 31, 1947 ~ April 24, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 28, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of John Lynn Louviere, 70, who died Monday, April 24, 2017 at his home surrounded by family. His wishes were to be cremated and buried at a later date. Pallbearers will be Beau Louviere, Rene Louviere, Steven Louviere, Sheldon DeHart, Matthew DeHart and Kimble Dupuy. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Louviere, Derek Roy, Claude Alfred Louviere, Jr., Anthony Wayne “Pete” Louviere, Russell DeHart, Jesse “Butch” DeHart, Larry Dupuy, Troy Louviere, Wayne Sagrera and Jim Fuselier. Lectors will be Judy DeHart and Nikki Mouisett. Gift bearers will be Lauren Louviere and Chance Boudreaux, and Charlotte Vizena Colomb and Johnny Luquette, vocalists, will sing for the services, “Ava Maria”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace” and “Lord’s Prayer”. Eulogy will be delivered by Wayne Sagrera.

John is the son of the late Claude Alfred Louviere, Sr. and the former Bernice Fontenot. John was proud of the fact that he was a twin and that his grandchildren are twins.

John was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who served four years during the Vietnam War. He was a licensed funeral director for over 46 years. John retired from Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville with over 26 years of service. A member and past president of the Southwest Louisiana Funeral Directors, member of Louisiana Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association. He was also a member of Kiwanis Club where he served as president and three terms as treasurer.

John is survived by his wife, Marlene DeHart Louviere; son, Michael Shane and his wife, Jill Olivier Louviere; daughter, Dawn Marie Louviere and her husband, Derek Roy; twin grandchildren, Beau John Louviere and Lauren Alix Louviere; brothers, Claude Alfred “Al”, Jr. and his wife, Cathy Guedry Louviere, and twin brother, Anthony Wayne “Pete” Louviere and his wife, Linda Savoy; sister-in-law, Camille Trappey Louviere; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Claude Alfred Louviere, Sr. and the former Bernice Fontenot; brothers, Ronald J. Louviere and Charles J. Louviere; and nephews, James Joseph Louviere, Christopher Brian Louviere and John Thomas Louviere.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at noon.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Abbeville United Methodist Church, Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

