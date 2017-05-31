John Reid Couvillon, 58, of Atlanta, died May 20, 2017.

Mr. Couvillon graduated from E. Broussard High School in Cow Island, and the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

John was a self-starter business man, who successfully founded the company, Pinnacle Health Group with his partner, Mike Broxterman over twenty years ago.

He enjoyed basketball, water skiing, wake boarding, hiking and travel. One of John’s great passions was his foundation, Destroy Pancreatic Cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this great cause, at www.destroypancreaticcancer.org.

John is survived by his wife, Jacqui, his children, Alexander and Victoria, his mother-in-law, Pearl, his mother, Julia Couvillon and his seven sisters and brothers, Sandy, Kay, Mike, Joe, Ray, Jude and Jacques.

Services will be held this Saturday, June 3, 2017 at St. Anne Church in Cow Island at 10 am.