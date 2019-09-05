June 21, 1953 ~ September 2, 2019

John Robert Love, 66, of Abbeville, died September 2, 2019, while tending to the outdoor recreational haven he created and nurtured in Grosse Tete, LA.

Born June 21, 1953, in Marion, IL, “Bob” was a devout Catholic and a dedicated husband, father, son, brother as well as a career-long servant of the great state of Louisiana as an employee of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

His crowning professional achievement was leading the re-introduction of the whooping crane to Louisiana. For his efforts he won the 2014 Governor’s Award for Conservationist of the Year. He also proudly represented during his career the Wild Turkey Federation, LSU Forestry Wildlife and Fisheries Alumni Association, the Wildlife Society and LA Professional Biologist Association.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Love; son, Benjamin Love and his wife Jennifer; son, Lucas Love and his wife Cathy; stepson, Brent Goodyear and his wife Lindsey; stepson, Andrew Goodyear; brother, Tom Love and his wife Sue; brother, Richard Love; sister, Donna Miley and her husband Dan; sister, Kathie Banks and her husband Charley; sister, Mary Beth Schwerdtfeger and her husband Andrew; granddaughter, Chloe Rodriguez; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Love and his wife Carla; and his mother, Delores Spees and her husband Durward.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

