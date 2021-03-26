A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 29, 2021, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice for John Roy Broussard, 78, who passed away on March 24, 2021.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

John, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Gerard Broussard and the former Elina Broussard.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beulah Marks Broussard; one son, Michael J. Broussard and his wife, Colinda; two grandchildren, Mikiya Broussard and Chance Cantrelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilbert J. Broussard, Ida Belle Champagne, and Lurtha Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. Visiting hours will resume on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.