John V. Veazey “Johnny”

January 5, 1938 ~ October 24, 2018

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 26, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of John “Johnny” V. Veazey, 80, who died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Pecan Island Community Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Dorsey Dean Veazey; his two sisters, Georigette Nunez of Slidell and Buttons Adamson of Lafayette; six step-children and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virgie Veazey; and his parents, John Veazey and the former Julienee Dyson.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.