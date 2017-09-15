September 22, 1945 ~ September 15, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Johnny Gaspard, 71, who died Friday, September 15, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sons, Lonny Gaspard and his wife, Ada of Lafayette and Denny Gaspard and his wife, Sarah of Kaplan; one daughter, Dawn Gaspard Broussard of Pecan Island; four sisters, Joan Schexnider of Kaplan, Wanda Patronella of Denver, CO, Karen Koch of Kaplan, and Frances Hebert of Kaplan; three brothers, Kenneth Gaspard of Kaplan, Charles Gaspard of Kaplan, and Donald Gaspard of Kaplan; and seven grandchildren, Amelia Broussard, Matthew Broussard, William Broussard, Ross Gaspard, Milly Gaspard, Lana Gaspard, and Libby Gaspard.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Shirley D. Gaspard; and his parents, Nediese Gaspard and the former Lena Schexnyder.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Gaspard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.