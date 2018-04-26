November 26, 1952 ~ April 25, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1 :00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Johnny Jewell Sirmon, 65, who was born in Vermilion Parish, November 26, 1952 to Revis Green Sirmon and Lorraine Breaux Sirmon. He passed away at home on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Rev. Deacon Madge McLain officiating the services. Jim Doyle will deliver the eulogy.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Stokes, Dannon Stokes, Ryan Stokes, Jonathan Stokes, David Brown, and Jansen Stokes. Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Morein, Reynald Meaux, Brian Bourque, and Bobby Russo.

Mr. Sirmon is survived by his sister, Rebecca Stokes-Joy and her husband John Joy; two nephews, Dannon Stokes and wife Coleen, and Patrick Stokes and wife Virginia; great nephews and nieces, Ryan Stokes, Courtney Stokes, Jonathan Stokes, Anne-Marie Stokes, Leigh Stokes, Nathan Stokes; and great-great nephews, Jansen Stokes, Gabe Brown and Jax Brown and Alexander Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Revis Sirmon; mother, Lorraine Breaux Sirmon; and his partner, Nathan Thibodeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street, on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Graceland Cemetery, 12126 N. Road, Erath, LA 70533 for perpetual care.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

