Jordon Delcambre

Jordon Joseph Delcambre, 69, hairdresser and former resident of Delcambre, Louisiana, died Saturday, November 4, 2017, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Born August 9, 1948 in Delcambre, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Lillier Edward Delcambre, Jr. and the late Bertha Emily Landry Delcambre. He graduated from the New Iberia Beauty School in 1965 and Delcambre High School in 1966. A hairdresser for fifty-two years, Mr. Delcambre owned and operated several shops in Louisiana, including Jordon’s Beauty Hut in Delcambre, Touch of Class, Orions, Creative Looks, and Jordon & Company, all in New Iberia. Since relocating to Tennessee, he had been associated with Michael’s Hair Design for the past twenty-eight years. He was a former instructor at New Iberia Beauty School and former president of Louisiana Hairdresser Organization. For the past twenty years, he was a traveling educator for Wella Corporation. He was a member of The Church of the Nativity in Thompson’s Station, where he was active in the Knights of Columbus, and the Men’s Club. He also sang in the church choir as well as participating in the choir at Spring Hill First United Methodist Church. In addition to singing, he enjoyed cooking, painting and entertaining people. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father, awesome papa, and wonderful naw-naw, Parrain, and Nonkie.

Survivors include his wife whom he married January 9, 1972, Anna Kidder Delcambre of Spring Hill; daughters, Jana Delcambre (Tim) Hood of Columbia; Ahndi Jo Delcambre of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Thomas R. Hood, Carson Hood, Jackson Grant Hood “Little Hero”, all of Columbia; sister, Linie Delcambre of Delcambre, LA; brother, Huey (Carla) Delcambre of Delcambre, LA, and Cynthia Delcambre of Delcambre, LA. His extended family include his best friend, Michael Langley and wife Kathy of Columbia; their children, Lindsay (Robbie) Richardson of Columbia; Perri Lynn (Brett) McCord of Centerville; and their grandchildren, Hailey Richardson, Trevor Richardson, Levi McCord. Jordon’s very close nieces and nephews include Michelle (Randy) LeBlanc, Nicole (Kurt) Trahan, Jenee (Mark) Trahan, Krislyn Delcambre, Ryan (Mary) Delcambre, Joshua (Chelise) Walsh, Cole Patrick Delcambre, Dusti (Trey) Robicheaux, Jonathan (Heather) Mayard; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and extremely close friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Berna Delcambre; brother, Kenneth Delcambre; and nephew, Grant P. Mayard.