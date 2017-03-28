February 9, 1932 ~ March 24, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joseph Aristile Bourque, 85, who died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Eastridge Assisted Living Center. He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

He is survived by his sister, Maria Baudoin of Abbeville; daughter, Karen B. Broussard and her husband James of Sunset; eight grandchildren, Kindal Bourque, Desi Broussard, Monique Lavergne, Christopher Bourque, Joey Bourque, Ashleigh Bourque, Katie Bourque and Tyler Bourque; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alcee Bourque and the former Naomie Baudoin; wife, Elvina Bourque; son, Darrel Bourque; daughter, Donna St. Amant; and sister, Cadie Broussard.

