July 30, 1937 ~ October 9, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joseph Edgar Romero, 83, who died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Msgr. Robert “Bobby” Romero.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ditch Romero; son, Rocky Romero and his wife Charmaine; daughter, Kristy Romero; step-son, Colby Broussard; step-daughter, Shannon Broussard and her husband, Matt; granddaughters, Ashlee Romero and Manessa Bengtson; grandson, Kyle Romero; step-grandson, Andre Broussard; step-granddaughter, Lexi Broussard; great granddaughter, Ahnalise Romero; and brother, Robert Romero.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Romero and the former Julia Benoit; first wife, Patsy Coon Romero; step-son, Eugene Benoit; brothers, Eugene Romero and Daniel Romero; and sisters, Eunice Romero, Lizzie Trahan, Needless Gisclair, Isabell Gaspard and Florence Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.