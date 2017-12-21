September 5, 1931 - December 10, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Joseph Fleet Harris, Jr. 86, will be held Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Rev. E. I. Sullivan, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Grosse Isle, LA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church and commence at 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

A resident of Grosse Isle, LA, he passed at 8:17 A.M. on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at his residence.

He was a faithful member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his wife of 33 years, Willie Mae Comeaux Harris of Abbeville, LA; one son, Kenneth Allen Campbell (Lisa) of Giddings, TX; two daughters: Mary Harris of Fredericksburg, VA and Millie C. Landry of Abbeville, LA; two nephews: Berne Harris, Jr. of MD and Robert Harris of Washington, DC; two nieces: Barbara Harris of Alexandria, VA and Patricia Harris of Heathsville, VA; 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fleet Harris, Sr. and Helen Harris; one son, Charles Harris and one brother, Berne Harris, Sr.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Greene Street Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.