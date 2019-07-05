February 29, 1964 – June 23, 2019

Funeral services for Joseph Gilbert Hebert III “Mooney” (55), will be held on Saturday, July 6, at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville, La. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Pleasant Green Cemetery in Abbeville, La.

Joseph was a native and resident of Abbeville, La. He died on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was an automotive dealer and mechanic. He also loved music and played multiple instruments.

Joseph is survived by his wife Felicia Hebert, four children Jaquala Hebert, Joseph Gilbert Hebert IV, Jomain Lewis (Tyra), and Roland Brailey (Amanda) of Abbeville, La.; Six grandchildren, Roland Nathaniel Brailey, Hannah Brailey, Adalyn Brailey, Amber Brailey, Jasmine Lewis and Jomain Lewis Jr., his father Joseph Gilbert Hebert Jr. (CoJo); three sisters Jackie Hebert, Johnette Hebert Vallery (Naomie), and Valerie Hebert-Locks (Willie); one brother Jared Hebert (Faye); sister-in-laws Tiffany Morris and Monica Morris; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter Dominique Greene, his mother Helen Sinegar Hebert, his maternal and paternal grandmothers and grandfathers, two nephews Heikeem Hebert and Torrance Locks, one niece Lola Mae Hebert, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Gilbert Hebert III were entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville, La. The family of Mr. Joseph would like to thank family and friends for their condolences and support through this difficult time.