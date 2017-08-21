Joseph A. Istre

November 5, 1927 ~ August 20, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Joseph Istre, 89, who died Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. He will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery with Deacon David Vaughn officiating the services.

Joseph was a veteran and served in World War II. He was a member of the honor guard and was a usher for many years at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his godchild, Albert Mire, Jr.; his companion, Barbara Este; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Istre; his parents, William Istre and the former Aimee Guidry; three brothers, Antoine, Amedie “Blackie”, and Whitney Istre; and one sister, Marie Istre.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Istre family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.