August 6, 1935 ~ November 20, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Joseph J. Vidalier, 84, who died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

Joseph is survived by his son, David Vidalier and his wife, Julie of Abbeville; sister, Gertrude Hanks of Crowley; and special caregiver, Becky Luquette and her family of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Aline Vidalier; and parents, Senua Vidalier and the former Edia Breaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.