ABBEVILLE – A mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lovelace Joseph Landry Jr., 53, was held at 12:00 on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with Fr. Gregory Cormier officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

A native and resident of Erath, Mr. Landry died at 11:40PM on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He enjoyed watching horse races.

He is survived by his parents, Lovelace and Mary Landry of Erath; a sister, Patricia Cessac and her husband Brent Cessac of Crosby, Texas; five nephews, Phillip Cessac, Justin Cessac, Nathan Cessac, Eric Broussard, and Jake Broussard; and brother in law, Larry Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers were Phillip Cessac, Justin Cessac, Nathan Cessac.

