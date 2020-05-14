DELCAMBRE – A Private Graveside Service will be held for Mr. Joseph Nezey, Sr., 96, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery with Fr. Buddy Breaux, Celebrant.

A native of Erath, LA and resident of Delcambre, LA, he passed at 2:18 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Center in Saint Martinville, LA.

Joseph, a devout Catholic, was a member of Saint Martin DePorres Catholic Church where he served as an Usher. He was a member of the Saint Joseph Society. A World War II Veteran of the United States Army, he received an Honorable Discharge.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Joseph Nezey, Jr. (Kathyrn) of Delcambre, LA and Leonard James Nezey of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Gail Nezey Bickham (Jesse) of Angie, LA; one sister, Elizabeth Nezey of Compton, CA; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Marie Jackson Nezey; parents, Leonard Nezey and Nancy Reaux Nezey; one son, John Nezey; one daughter, Marion Dozier; one daughter-in-law, Ida Ozene Nezey; two brothers, Phillip V.. Nezey and Paul Voris Nezey and three sisters, Versa Holland, Geneva Martin and Adais Comeaux.

Special thanks to Curley Reaux and his wife, Irma Roy and Kenneth Roy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangement are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.