December 24, 1939 - April 4, 2018

Joseph, “ -Joe “ Pilette was born on December 24, 1939 in Erath, LA to Eunice Pilette and Rosie David Pilette.

He enlisted in the Army Corps and Army National Guard April 9, 1963 where he completed basic training at the US Army Training center in Fort Knox Kentucky. Joseph Pilette, Sr. held his rank as a SP4 Ammunition Specialist until his honorable discharge April 8, 1966.

He was baptized at an early age at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church. He retired September of 2016 after working 60 plus years.

Joseph Pilette, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, one son; Derrick Wayne Pilette, four brothers; Claudee Pilette, Wilson Pilette, Arthur Ray Pilette, Earnest Pilette and one sister, Gloria Pilette all of Louisiana.

On Sunday March 25, 2018 at 2:30 AM, at Lafayette General Medical Center God and Creator looked down from Heaven and had compassion upon his servant. His family loved him dearly, but his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ had already prepared a place where he could rest in perfect peace.

Jospeh Pilette, Sr. leaves to cherish his two daughters, Melanie Pilette of Abbeville, LA; Courtney Narcisse (Patrick) of Lafayette, LA, two sons Joseph Pilette, Jr. (Lynette) of Youngsville, LA; Brian Pilette of Abbeville, LA. Five grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

