ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Joseph Ricky Trahan, 59, were held at 4:00PM on Saturday November 17, 2018 at David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Francis Kao officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday November 17, 2018 from 9:00AM until service time.

Ricky, a resident of Abbeville, passed away Thursday November 15, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his familyAd after a brief battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Sellers Trahan, five children, Nichole Standridge and her husband Eric Jr., Kimberly Trahan and her fiancé Justin Hiles, Ricky Trahan and his wife Ella, Colby Trahan and his fiancée Angel Meche, Brett Trahan and his friend Claudia Benoit, four grandchildren and one due in January, Emma and Eric Standridge III, Brock and Allie Trahan, five brothers, Jimmy Trahan, Riley Trahan, Roger Trahan, Michael Trahan and Mack Trahan and his wife Sendie, and a brother in law Curtis Robicheaux, three sisters in law, Barbara Sellers, Sandra Faulk and her husband Keith, and Angie Sagrera and her husband Brandon, two brothers in law, Carl Sellers, and Keith Sellers and his wife Tina, and his mother in law Myrlene Sellers, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elodie Frederick Trahan, two brothers, Wilbur Trahan, and Steve Trahan and his wife Ann, two sisters, Judy Robicheaux, and Patsy Roche and her husband Harris, sister in law Dorothy Trahan, and father in law Roger Sellers.

The family would like thank St. Joseph Hospice for their care and concern.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville was in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.