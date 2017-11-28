Joseph Roy Frederick, Sr.

June 3, 1920 ~ November 27, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joseph Roy Frederick, 97, who died Monday, November 27, 2017 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joseph Roy Frederick, Jr., Ryan Frederick, Matt Faulk, Chris Doucet, Justin Manceaux and Kevin Manceaux.

Joseph was a World War II veteran, serving with the U.S. Army in the European Theatre.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Olita B. Frederick; daughters, Janette F. Trahan of Maurice and Maxine F. Dupuy and her husband Elwood of Lafayette; son, Joseph Roy Frederick, Jr. of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Tricia T. Manceaux and her husband Kevin of Maurice, Ryan J. Frederick and his wife Trina of Abbeville, Jill Doucet and her husband Chris of Abbeville, and Andrea D. Faulk and her husband Matt of Cypress, TX; and great grandchildren, Taylor Laviolette and her husband Jacques, Justin Manceaux, Claire Frederick, Emily Frederick, Ava Grace Faulk, Dane Cessac, Madison Cessac, Blair Doucet and Brenz Doucet.

Joseph was preceded in death by parents, Ulyssee Frederick and the former Daisy Meaux; son, John David Frederick; and brother, Clifford Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 1:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for caring for Joseph with dignity, dedication, and love.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.