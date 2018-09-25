Joseph Steen

DELCAMBRE – A memorial gathering for Joseph Bradley Steen will be held on Wednesday September 26, 2018 at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. Family and friends are invited to the gathering from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the funeral home. In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, no other funeral services will be held.

Joseph was born July 15, 1954 in Erath to the late Joseph Curdey Steen and the late Audrey Suire Steen, and passed away Monday, September 20, 2018 at his residence. He was 64

Joseph was a retired boat captain in the oilfield. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson, shrimping, fishing, and his beloved Pomeranian Mia, whom he missed dearly. Joseph will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Lovey Prejean and Bryan Steen and wife Kay; his granddaughter, Emma Prejean; his step-son, Eric Lyons; his step-grandson, Drake Lyons; and his brother and sister, Troy Steen and wife Julia, and Joslyn Ledet.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathleen Dore and Shirley M. Steen.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view the online obituary and to share memories, please visit his memorial page at HYPERLINK “http://www.evangelinedelcambre.com” www.evangelinedelcambre.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.