Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Joseph Suire, 83, who died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Kaplan.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Suire is survived by two daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Suire, and Rebecca “Becky” Suire Cormier both of Crowley; one son, Elie “Bubba” Suire and his wife Debra of Crowley; ten grandchildren, Patricia “Patti” Hulin, Kristin Handy, Kenneth “Kenny” Suire and his wife Nikki, Kara Suire, Krickette Garrie, Eric Suire, Lacey Suire, Hana Suire Leger and her husband Brandon, Heather Abshire, and Jory Trahan and his wife Stacey all of Crowley; Twenty-Two Great Grandchildren, Madison and Chelsey Ebanks, Kaden Hulin, Harlie Chassion, Heidie Peyres, Cameron, Chris, Devonney , Gracie, and Tori Suire, Mason and Kyra Neyra, Kaleb Suire, Keely Garrie, Everitt Suire, Kambrey, Valorey, and Lydia Suire, Tye Leger, Dylan and Charly Sensat, Taylor and Brooklynn Trahan all of Crowley; and one sister, Aline Marceaux of Crowley.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Hilda Istre Suire; one son, Patrick James Suire; Three sisters; Rena LeJeune, Mae Rose Bertrand, and Olivia Marceaux; and his parents, Elie and Maya Touchet Suire.

Mr. Joe was the proud owner and operator of Joe Suire Pest Control and K&J Pest Control. He enjoyed his career in the pest control industry for over fifty years.

Active pallbearers will be Elie “Bubba” Suire, Jimmy Quebodeaux, Kenneth Suire, Eric Suire, Brandon Leger, Norman Meche, and honorary pallbearer Kaden Hulin.