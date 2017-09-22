ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Joseph Walker, Sr. “Mr. Blue” is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street with burial in Hills-Rudd Cemetery. Bishop B. K. Stevens will officiate the service.

Joseph “Mr. Blue” Walker, Sr., who was a long-time resident of Abbeville that God called home on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at his home.

“Mr. Blue” was a very loving husband; father, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. He was a caring, kindhearted and thoughtful man. He was truly a servant to all and will always be remembered for the wisdom he shared with others.

Joseph Walker, Sr. was baptized at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church at an early age. He later became one of the founders of Faith Hope Christian Fellowship where through the years he served on the Usher Board, Deacon, and Finance Board.

He leaves to mourn yet cherish his memories his lovely wife, Beulah Ann Walker of Abbeville, LA; his sons, Joseph Walker, Jr. of Wisconsin; L. J. Lewis (Dorothy) of Concord, CA; Eugene Lewis (Natalie) of North Carolina; Gregory “Keith” Walker, Carl Lewis, Ronald Darby (Gaynell) all of Abbeville, LA; and Robert Darby (Trudy) of LaPlace, LA; his daughters, Vanessa Gilbert (Joseph), Latasha Richard (Wilson) and Elaine Broussard (Kenneth) all of Abbeville, LA; two sisters, Elnora Walker and Mary Small both of Abbeville, LA; one brother-in-law, Victor Joseph of Abbeville, LA; one maternal aunt, Gracie Parker of Abbeville, LA; four godchildren, Cheryl Joseph, Derick Harris, Evette Antoine of Abbeville, LA; and Moniek Brown of Kileen, TX; a long-time friend, Albert Shelvin, Sr. (Steelhead), and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, also a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Mary Sawyer Walker; one daughter, Carol Lewis; one brother, Rev. David Walker; one sister, Ruth Watt; one paternal uncle, Jonah Walker; six maternal uncles, Esau, Eanus, James, Isaiah, Jonas, and Loveless Sawyer; four maternal aunts, China Sawyer, Anginas Jones, Augustine Cooper and Lizzie Walker.

Visitation will take place Saturday, September 23, 2017at Kinchen Funeral – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 from 9:00 A.M. until 1:45 P.M.