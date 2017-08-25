March 25, 1940 ~ August 21, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Joyce Dane Lege Mayer, 77, who died Monday, August 21, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Andrew Schumacher officiating the services.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert R. Mayer, Sr.; son, Robert “Robbie: P. Mayer, Jr. and his wife Marcelle Renard Mayer; step-son, Joseph Paul Mayer; step-daughter, Troylynette Monk and her husband Steve; sister, Rita Lege Pellerin; grandchildren, Shaina Mayer, Cassie Mayer. Michael Monk, Joanna Monk, Ryan Monk and Christina Lyons; a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ursin Lege and the former Alice Luquette; son, Terry Wayne Lyons; and brother, Ernest Lege.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

