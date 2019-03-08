February 8, 1935 ~ March 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joyce Lou Touchet Baudoin, 84, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Gaspard, Curt Trahan, Jonathan Gaspard, Quinton Gaspard, Joshua Gaspard and Timothy Baudoin.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Carroll Baudoin; son, Mark Baudoin and his wife Leah; two daughters, Janice Simon and her husband Edward, and Patti Gaspard; eight grandchildren, Curt Trahan (Mary), Nicole Lege (Chad), Quinton Gaspard (Chelsea), Jonathan Gaspard (Dario), Brett Gaspard (Brittany), Joshua Gaspard (Chyna), Timothy Baudoin (Maddie), and Brooke Baudoin; five great grandchildren, Fallon Lege, Emma Lege, Paige Trahan, Westin Baudoin, and Cali Duhon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arno Touchet and the former Ceba Lege; in-laws, Fernand and Fedora Baudoin; siblings, Clorus Touchet, Lelias Broussard, Mildred Hebert, Linus Touchet, Lourse Touchet, Wilbert Touchet, Hazel Touchet, and Eldes Touchet; and an infant brother.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, March 11, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

