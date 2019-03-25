ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Joyce Mailhes Meaux, 75, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville With Deacon Billy Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM, Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Meaux died at 11:20PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Heart Hospital of Lafayette. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and cooking. Mrs. Joyce and Mr. Ray were avid campers and her specialty was building the campfire.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ray A. Meaux of Abbeville; two sons, Randall J. Meaux of Lafayette and Tim Meaux and his wife Jennifer of Abbeville; four daughters, Darlene Meaux of Abbeville, Christine Broussard and her husband Bryan of Abbeville, Stacie Meaux and her husband Scott Hinshaw of Greensboro, NC, and Cherie Boudreaux and her husband Remy of Baton Rouge. Fifteen grandchildren, Sean Blanchard, Jarod Blanchard, Ryan Blanchard, Darek Blanchard, Alyssa Meaux, Tiffany Touchet, Megan Meaux, Keira Meaux, Bryce Meaux, Chelsea Broussard, Jacob Broussard, Nathanael Hinshaw, Olivia Boudreaux, Carter Boudreaux, and Ethan Boudreaux; one great grandchild, Paislee Touchet; two brothers, Raywood Mailhes and Frank Mailhes, Jr., and a sister, Mildred Faulk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Mailhes, Sr. and Noemie Touchet Mailhes.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Hinshaw, Jarod Blanchard, Sean Blanchard, Jacob Broussard, Bryan Broussard, and Remy Boudreaux. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her sons, Tim Meaux and Randall Meaux.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.