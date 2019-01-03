BREAUX BRIDGE — A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge for Jude Frederick, 55, who passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:00 am until time of funeral service on Saturday.

Pastor Bud Plake will officiate at the Funeral Service. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

Jude was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He enjoyed coaching for his son's baseball teams, riding his Harley, dancing, duck hunting, going to the beach and spending time with his family. Jude was a hard worker and was a Technical Trainer with TransCanada for 33 years. Jude will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

He is survived by his loving spouse of 26 years, Bridget Angelle Frederick; sons, Canaan Frederick, Caleb Frederick, and Noah Frederick; father, James Kelly Frederick; sisters, Renee Romero and husband Keith, Rochelle LeBlanc and husband Randy, and Joan Romero and husband Kurt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Belle Fournier Frederick; and his brother, James "Bubba" Frederick.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Collette, Keith Romero, Todd Gaspard, Todd Dugas, Robbie Broussard, Blaine Comeaux, Dean Butler, and David Richeaux.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

