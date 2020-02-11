September 2, 1943 – February 3, 2020

With great sadness, we announce that Jude Leotard LeBlanc, 76, passed away on Monday evening, February 3, 2020, at his residence. In keeping with his wishes, he will simply have a private graveside service officiated by Fr. Andre Metrejean.

Jude was born, raised, and lived in the Erath area all of his life. He was a quiet, thoughtful, loving husband and father. He was a man of few words, but he loved to laugh. Moments of laughter in and around the house could often be heard from afar. Through the years, he lived for the children in his life and worked in multiple capacities as a construction worker.

Jude is survived by three sons: Quince LeBlanc of New Iberia; Chris LeBlanc of Abbeville; and Nathan LeBlanc and his wife, Shana, of Abbeville; as well as three grandchildren, Brittany Howell and her husband, Richard; Griffin LeBlanc, and Pierce LeBlanc, and two great grandchildren, Sawyer Howell, and Madelyn Howell. He is also survived by a sister, Clodora “Pookie” LeBlanc Comeaux, a sister-in-law, Mary LeBlanc, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Agnes “Kitty” LeBlanc; his parents Leotard and Eula M. LeBlanc LeBlanc; a brother, Ashton LeBlanc; and a sister Ludie LeBlanc Bouillion, and her husband, Dennis Bouillion.