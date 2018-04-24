October 22, 1951 ~ April 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Judy Ann Comeaux Aucoin, 66, who passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Leroy. Pastor David Eaton conducted the services.

Pallbearers were Charles Raymond Aucoin Jr. Christopher Matthew Aucoin, Donald Ray Comeaux, Ronald Babineaux, Cody John Richardson, and Christopher Matthew Aucoin Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Tracker Jude Aucoin and Donald Ray Comeaux Jr.

Mrs. Judy, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Chloris Comeaux and the former Wanda Harrington. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Aucoin; children, Jessica Ann Aucoin Richardson and husband Bruce, Charles Raymond Aucoin Jr., Joseph Roy Aucoin and wife Abby, and Christopher Matthew Aucoin and wife Mandy; grandchildren, Cody John Richardson, Halee Parker Aucoin, Aubrey Ty Aucoin, Carter Aucoin, Brennan Aucoin, Christopher Matthew Aucoin Jr., Kynidi Anne Aucoin, Tracker Jude Aucoin and Jorja Marie Aucoin; siblings, Donald Ray Comeaux and wife Wanda and Brenda Babineaux and husband Ronald; step grandchildren, Michelle, Corey, and Justin Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chloris Comeaux and Wanda Harrington Comeaux.

The family would like to thank Nursing Specialties Inc. for their care and compassion.

