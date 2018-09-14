Judy Ann LeBlanc, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 7, 2018 in The Woodlands, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Mary Magdalen from 10:00 am with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 am prior to the service.

Judy was a great and loving daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born premature and was said to have been carried home in a shoebox due to her size. From a “pint- sized” beginning, Judy demonstrated amazing strength and fortitude to overcome many obstacles in life. Judy graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1964, where she credited the nuns and staff for building her foundation in the Catholic faith. Her faith and spiritual life was fundamental to her personality. She served as Eucharistic minister at St. Mary Magdalen Church and to the sick. She became a “Prayer Warrior for the Lord” throughout her adult life, which included leading Holy Spirit prayer groups and later as a Suffering Associate in the Community of Jesus Crucified.

Judy was employed in various sales positions throughout her life. She enjoyed baking, crafting, watching Westerns, listening to music and dancing to her favorite song, “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino. Her family will dearly miss her special “quirk” of “ringing in one’s birthday” with her cheery voice, accompanied by the happy clanging of one of her many bells.

Judy’s health challenges in recent years required her to move away from her beloved hometown, Abbeville. Her radiant smile and calm presence provided a salve to many friends and staff in several senior living communities in Lafayette, LA and The Woodlands, TX.

She is survived by her two daughters, Felicia M. Ralph (Forest) of The Woodlands, TX and Dr. Rachelle Meaux of Lafayette, LA; her grandchildren, Spencer Montgomery, Garrett Montgomery, and Noah Ralph; her sisters, Shirley Huckaby, Marlene Broussard (Adam), Jackie L. Amy; her brother, Dale LeBlanc (Debbie); and her great-aunt, Adles Joubert.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Assay J. and Eula Maihles LeBlanc; her sister, Betty LeBlanc Choate; and her brother, Assay J. LeBlanc Jr.

The family requests that guests wear blue. This was Judy’s favorite color, and serves as a tribute to our Divine Mother, Mary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following in Judy’s name:

National Shrine of Father Seelos, 919 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 (504-525-2495)

Mt. Carmel School, 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510 (337-898-0859).