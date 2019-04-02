September 27, 1950 ~ March 31, 2019

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Judy Faye Luquette, 68, who died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

She will be laid to rest at Bancker Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Evel Luquette, Jeremy Deville, Daniel Deville, Trinity Luquette, Chazz Luquette and Jeff Harrington.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ray Luquette; son, Evel Luquette (Mary); daughter, Sheree Luquette; grandchildren, Desiree Luquette, Chazz Luquette, Trinity Luquette and Jacie Perez; great grandchildren, Chazz Luquette, Jr., and Cayden Luquette; and two sisters, Louella Schexneider and Judy Ann Romero.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Deville, Sr. and the former Ernestine Lege; and two brothers, Wilson Deville, Jr. and Shelton Deville.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

