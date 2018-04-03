July 26, 1944 ~ April 1, 2018

KAPLAN—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Judy LaFleur, 73, who passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018. She will be laid to rest at Greene Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas Dupre' officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Roland LaFleur; one son, Chuck Broussard and his wife, Wendy of New Iberia; one daughter, Roxanna Rangel of Maurice; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one nephew, Jeremy Cormier of New Iberia; one uncle, R.J. Benoit of Maurice; and her godchild, Tina Cash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Cormier and the former Rosie Mae Benoit.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the LaFleur family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.