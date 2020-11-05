GUEYDAN — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Jules Christopher Martin, 43 of Gueydan, LA on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8th from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 9th at 8:00 AM and continue until the time of his Funeral Mass. Jules will be laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

Jules was born in Gueydan, LA on January 24, 1977 to Wayne Jules Martin and Aline Broussard Martin. Jules was called to his heavenly Father on November 3, 2020. He worked as a winch mechanic. Jules loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. His greatest joys came from the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his daughter. Jules was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish their memories of Jules are his mother, Aline B. Martin of Gueydan, LA; his companion, Joanna Williamson of Gueydan, LA; his daughter, Asia Martin of Gueydan, LA; his brother, Michael Martin (Courtney) of Mattoon, IL; his grandmother, Ouida Martin of Gueydan, LA; his cherished nephew, Kaden LeBlanc; his two nephews, Christopher & Nicolas Martin; his niece, Caroline Martin; his three uncles, Kenneth Martin (Kathy), Rodney Broussard (Shirley), Sheldon “Pic” Broussard (Darlene); his aunt & godmother, Cecile Linscomb; his godchildren, Payton Champagne & Chloe Broussard.

He is now rejoicing with the family that preceded him in death, his father, Wayne Jules Martin; his grandparents, Marie & Aldis Broussard, Jules Martin; his uncle Robert Broussard (Brenda); his aunt JoAnn Martin.

