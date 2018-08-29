November 25, 1928 – August 27, 2018

GUEYDAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan honoring the life of Jules Edward (J. E.) Meaux. He will be laid to rest at Gueydan Cemetery with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating the services.

Jules Edward (J. E.) Meaux was brought home in the company of angels, to his heavenly father, on Monday, August 27, 2018 after 89 years. If you listen carefully you will be able to hear dad singing and strumming his guitar to an old country music song. He was greeted by Mom, family, and friends dancing and having a wonderful time as they had done so many times here on earth.

He was born to the late Odelas Meaux and Olivia Lemaire on November 25, 1928 in Gueydan, LA. In January of 1950, he married Manita Kibodeaux and they were married for 63 years, and reared seven children.

His love for his wife, family, home town, and country never wavered. During his final days he reminded his family to face life with faith in God, laughter, and fortitude which he instilled in each of his children. He will be greatly missed by those he has left behind.

J.E. served his country in the 167th Signal Company at Camp Gordan Georgia in the United States Army and his community as an alderman for two terms and was elected mayor for three terms. He truly loved Gueydan; so much so that he chose to remain here even while working at Firestone in Lake Charles, La. for 30 years, commuting so his children could grow up in his beloved town.

He is survived by his seven children, Sandra Meaux Williams (Randolph), Roxane Meaux Leblanc (Joseph) of Lafayette, Donna Meaux Cormier of Gueydan, Rhonda Meaux Hobbs of Gueydan, Jennifer Meaux of Kaplan, Jason Meaux (Kimberly) of Bryan, TX, and Marshall Meaux of Lafayette; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Melva Grace “Sister” Phillips of Winnie,TX; one brother Steve Meaux of Gueydan; and one brother-in-law, Richard Kibodeaux (Juanita) of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Manita Kibodeaux Meaux; his parents, Odelas “Blanc” Meaux and the former Olivia Lemaire; one brother, Walter Meaux; and his son-in-law, Richard Cormier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, (337) 536-6124 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.