February 15, 1970 ~ October 21, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Julie Anne Fleming, 48, who died Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest along-side her parents at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Julie is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Dodge; sister, Lisa Fleming Breaux and her husband, Bobby; brother, John Fleming and his wife, Jackie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and her four-legged fur babies, Izzy and Penelope.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd “Teetie” Fleming Sr. and the former Gaynel Beauxis; and brother, Floyd "Bubba" Fleming II.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St. - Abbeville, on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of services with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

