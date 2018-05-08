Juliette F Sagrera

Born Feb. 12, 1941- May 1, 2018

Juliette passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Juliette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, entertaining with her kids and grand kids and listening to her French music.

Juliette is survived by her husband of 57 years, Glenn S. Sagrera; four children Shanna S. Vaughan (Chad Vaughan), Mia S. Broussard (Dwaine Broussard), Tricia S. Reece (Shane Reece) and Anthony S. Sagrera (Lisa Sagrera); seven grandchildren Trent Winch, Jon-Ross Winch, Brooke Winch, Tristan Suire, Bethany Barras, Tyler Broussard and Collin Sagrera; five great grandchildren, Drew Winch, Karli Broussard, Liam Barras, Leighton Barras and Cole Strother; her sister Judy Goutierrez, Sandra Flory, and her brother Raymond Flory Jr., her grandson’s wife Amanda Winch and Nora Lynch. Juliette’s grandchildren and great grand children were the apples of her eyes.

Juliette was proceeded in death by her mother and father Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Flory Sr.; brother Eugene F. Flory and her nephew Donald J. Flory.

