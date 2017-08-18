July 16, 1936 ~ August 16, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Juliette Leger Thibeaux, 81, who died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Curtis Gibson officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Nolan Thibeaux, Jr. and his wife, Ruby of Kaplan and Mitchell Thibeaux and his wife, Kristy of Abbeville; two daughters, Judy and her husband, Larry Litwiler of Kaplan and Jean and her husband, Jessie Bertrand of Erath; one brother, Autry “Butch” Leger of Jeanerette; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ronnie James Thibeaux and Robert Paul Thibeaux; and her parents, Joseph Leger and the former Levie Smith.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Thibeaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.