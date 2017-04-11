Julitta “Gee” Boudreaux

December 10, 1961 ~ April 8, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel honoring the life of Julitta Marie Boudreaux, 55, who passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Hebert, Blair Godfrey, Davlon Godfrey, Mark Boudreaux, Glenn Boudreaux, and Gavin Boudreaux.

She is survived by her son, Rory A. Godfrey Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia; two grandchildren, Rory A. Godfrey Jr. and J’Rylon Godfrey; her mother, Alva Chargois Boudreaux of Kaplan; two sisters, Charissa and husband, Ronald Hebert of Meaux and Rachel and husband, Collins Romero of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers, Mark Boudreaux of Metairie and Glenn Boudreaux of Kaplan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Stafford Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM with a rosary being prayed at 9:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Boudreaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.