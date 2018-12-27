June Y. Grabill passed away on December 19, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 92.

June was born on June 1, 1926 in Abbeville, Louisiana to her parents Neddy and Eula Theall. June and her husband Jerry Neal Grabill, Sr. were married for 52 wonderful years and raised six children. June is formerly from Evening Shade, Arkansas and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking (especially cookies) for her family and friends. She volunteered for local schools and churches and was involved in many clubs and community activities because she had a passion for serving and giving. She spent her later years visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

June is survived by two sons and four daughters: Bill Grabill (Linda) of Peachtree City, Georgia, Gwynne Carpenter (Carl) of Brooksville, Florida, Deanna McKenzie (Terry) of Sherwood, Arkansas, Pamela Jones (Larry) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Julie Burns (Dennis) of Marion, Arkansas, and Jerry Grabill, Jr. (Gina) of Beebe, Arkansas. She is also survived by two brothers: Kit Theall (Sandra) of Louisiana and Skip Theall (Lou) of California. June also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Aunt Elizabeth Theall, and brother Ned Theall.

A celebration memorial of June’s life for the family will be held at a later date.

