ABBEVILLE — Memorial Services for Karen Ann Bertrand,66, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Karen, born in Abbeville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 in her residence. She attended Nicholls State University. She retired from the state of Louisiana Special Children’s Service.

She is survived by her mother Georgia Lee Bertrand of Abbeville, her brother Mark Bertrand and husband Peter Pierce of San Rafael, CA and her godfather C.J. Bertrand of Abbeville.

She is preceded in death by her father Hugh Jim Bertrand.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Lupus Assoc. or the American Heart Assoc.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.