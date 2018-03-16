April 3, 1963 ~ March 15, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Praise Church honoring the life of Karen Sue Broussard, 54, who died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at University Hospital and Clinics. She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Choate officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jim Delino, Jeremy Domingue, Chandler Rose, Kevin King, Jimmy Delino and Jacob Delino.

She is survived by her daughter, Krystle Delino and husband Jim; three grandchildren, Alyssa Delino, Joci Delino and Grayson “Poupon” Delino; and two sisters, Jennifer Vincent and Jessica Domingue and husband Jeremy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyce Abshire and the former Barbara Choate; and husband, Timothy Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.