May 18, 1912 ~ February 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Katherine Cloteaux LeBlanc died at the age of 106 on February 21, 2019, in Abbeville. She was born May 18, 1912, near Indian Bayou in Vermillion Parish.

Mrs. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis O. LeBlanc, and their son, Leonard LeBlanc. Katherine and Lewis were married nearly 50 years. She has two surviving sons, Francis (Edwina) and Jerry, and three grandsons, Dion (Sara), David (Juanita), and Daniel LeBlanc. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law JoAnne LeBlanc and by thirteen great- grandchildren whom she adored: Lane (Bernadette), Katherine, Brooklyn, Ember, Autumn, Jada, Deacon, Bishop, Lewis, Bianca, Levi, and Luke. She loved hearing about how each was doing and most of all, she loved their visits. Newest to the LeBlanc family is a great-great granddaughter, Sally LeBlanc, born in 2018. Katherine was God’s gift to her family as mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend.

Her funeral will be at Vincent Funeral Home, Abbeville on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Receiving of friends begins at 9:00 AM. Services will be at 11:00 AM followed by burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in memory to your local library. Pamphlets from our local library will be available during services explaining how contributions may be made. However, you shouldn’t feel limited as to which library to benefit; or, for that matter, whether or not to express one’s sentiments in material things.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.