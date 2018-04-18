Kathleen “Katy” Ouida Musumeche Elmer

May 30, 1938 ~ April 17, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Kathleen Ouida Musumeche Elmer, 79, who died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Lavergne, Tyler Elmer, Cody Hebert, Zach Wilson, Toby Strother and Roger Musumeche.

Mrs. Kathleen “Katy” Musumeche Elmer passed away just short of her 80th birthday. She fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was a very family-oriented person always lending a helping hand. She was a 1956 graduate of Abbeville High School and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Lee Elmer, Sr.; three children, Susan Lee Elmer Lavergne and her husband Joe of Lafayette, Kimberly Elmer Touchet and her husband Kevin “Pete” of Abbeville, and Arthur Lee Elmer, Jr. and his wife Carmen of Abbeville; eight grandchildren, Karinda T. Hebert (Cody), Krystal T. Boudreaux, Lee Lavergne (Jennifer), Lauren L. Wilson (Zach), Kayla E. Mayers (Chris), Tyler Elmer, Pamela Yanez and A.J. Yanez (Shari); fourteen great grandchildren; and brother, Roger M. Musumeche of Youngsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rocco Joseph Musumeche, Sr. and the former Ouida Marie Rageur; one brother, Rocco J. Musumeche, Jr.; and one sister, Mary Musumeche.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM; Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.